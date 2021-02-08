 

Avnet and ON Semiconductor Accelerate IoT Innovation with New Development Framework

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) and ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, have joined forces to create a framework that helps OEMs more rapidly develop end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The collaboration simplifies the process of building IoT-enabled devices through rapid prototyping system solutions from ON Semiconductor that are preconfigured to connect to IoT application developers and service providers through the cloud. Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform, powered by Microsoft Azure and the associated Avnet IoT Partner Program facilitate this connection. The first supported solution from ON Semiconductor is the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, which features the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth Low Energy radio and an array of advanced environmental sensors.

Through this collaboration, Avnet and ON Semiconductor remove as much complexity from the IoT development process as possible. This allows OEMs to easily build products and experiences around those products and bring them to market faster, while at the same time lowering risk. Avnet and ON Semiconductor offer a selection of pre-integrated hardware and software solutions with a range of connectivity options. Guidance on building the solution is also provided for the purposes of simplifying and speeding development and allowing the OEM to focus on building market-differentiated solutions.

“With innovative, low-power system solutions from ON Semiconductor alongside the robust IoTConnect platform, Avnet and ON Semiconductor provide a secure development environment for jumpstarting any IoT initiative,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “IoT presents a huge opportunity for OEMs to add autonomy to their products via sensing, connectivity and actuation, which can create new revenue streams and improve efficiencies. ON Semiconductor and Avnet can help OEMs drive innovation forward by building smarter devices that address their customers’ needs.”

In addition, an OEM may need many new skillsets just to get an IoT project started, making it challenging for one company to get all the pieces to work together seamlessly. This includes dealing with the complexity of a diverse and global supply chain required to build then deliver IoT solutions.

“Avnet and ON Semiconductor are offering solutions to meet the changing needs of OEMs and their customers,” said Lou Lutostanski, vice president of IoT, Avnet. “We’re providing ways to help OEMs stay competitive, maximize revenue potential, and design with the right technologies to create secure IoT solutions.”

For more information on how OEMs can address their IoT design needs, please visit: http://Avnet.com/Iotwithon

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com. Follow @onsemi on Twitter.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

All brands and trade names are trademarks or registered trademarks, and are the properties of their respective owners. Avnet disclaims any proprietary interest in marks other than its own.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avnet and ON Semiconductor Accelerate IoT Innovation with New Development Framework Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) and ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, have joined forces to create a framework that helps OEMs more rapidly develop end-to-end Internet of Things …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
RSL10 Smart Shot Camera from ON Semiconductor Enables Event Triggered Imaging with AI
01.02.21
ON Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Results
28.01.21
Thad Trent Appointed ON Semiconductor’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
19.01.21
ON Semiconductor Enhances IoT Asset Management with Angle of Arrival (AoA) Location Technology
14.01.21
ON Semiconductor to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Financial Results