 

NextGen Healthcare’s Revenue Cycle Management Services Adopted by Loden Vision Centers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Loden Vision Centers, a Nashville-based provider specializing in cataract and LASIK surgery, is leveraging NextGen Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services for more efficient medical billing across its five locations. After implementing the services during the COVID-19 health crisis, Loden Vision Centers experienced a 32 percent increase in payments above its 12-month average and has reduced days sales outstanding (DSO) by 16 percent.

In partnership with NextGen RCM Services, the practice has improved charge capture accuracy and billing while enhancing its reimbursement processes for retinal condition injections. The centers also use the platform’s financial analytics to assess the effectiveness of its LASIK surgery marketing efforts in specific geographic locations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic immediately impacted our practice volume and working with a trusted advisor like NextGen Healthcare has enabled us to weather the storm,” said Matthew Pierre, chief executive officer for Loden Vision Centers. “The NextGen RCM Services team keeps up with our needs and allows our staff to focus on patient care versus dealing with billing and collections during this exceptionally turbulent time in eye care. We now have much better insight into our metrics and can quickly analyze performance to make data-based decisions that improve our clinics and more effectively serve our community."

“For specialty practices such as ophthalmology, the pandemic has highlighted the need to stabilize revenue and optimize operations,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “By integrating NextGen RCM Services, eye care providers can sustain and increase revenue while enhancing patient engagement with a seamless billing experience.”

About NextGen RCM Services

NextGen RCM Services helps practices prevent denials, improve velocity of collections, increase net collections, reduce days in accounts receivable and enhance the patient experience. NextGen Healthcare’s RCM team serves approximately 6,000 providers across the U.S., manages more than 12 million claims annually and collects more than $2 billion per year.

Click here to read a case study about how Loden Vision Centers enhanced its financial future with NextGen RCM Services.

About Loden Vision Centers

Loden Vision Centers is Tennessee’s leading iDesign LASIK provider and Nashville’s most awarded refractive surgery practice. For the last nine consecutive years, Loden Vision Centers has been named “Best LASIK Clinic in Nashville” by the readers of the Nashville Scene. They have been awarded “Best LASIK Doctor” and “Best LASIK Clinic” by the Tennessean’s Toast of Music City for the past seven years. In 2020, Loden Vision Centers added “Best Ophthalmologist,” “Best Optometrist,” “Best Customer Service,” and “Best Place to Work,” to their list of prestigious awards. Loden Vision Centers is also recognized as a national leader and center of excellence in laser cataract surgery, premium cataract lens implant technology and breakthrough diagnostics. Loden Vision Centers is a rapidly-growing integrated full-service comprehensive ophthalmic provider, offering patients access to numerous ophthalmic surgeons and specialists at 5 convenient locations spanning greater Nashville and the surrounding area. Loden Vision Centers was founded by James C. Loden, MD in 1999. Today, Loden Vision’s track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 20 years, and its services include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services and LASIK laser vision correction. To learn more visit http://www.LodenVision.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.



Wertpapier


