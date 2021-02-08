 

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS Providing Better Customer and Employee Experiences for More Global Clients as Network of Partners Offering the Solution Grows

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is transforming customer and employee engagement capabilities for more organizations worldwide with an expanding network of partners offering Avaya OneCloud CCaaS contact center. In the UK, leading solutions and services providers FourNet and Prodec Networks have chosen Avaya OneCloud CCaaS to provide their clients with cloud-and-digital-first CX (customer experience) capabilities for effortless, always-on engagement.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) is powering organizations’ customer experience centers with digital engagement capabilities supporting a broad range of touchpoints and interaction types. Leveraging the power of AI along with real-time insights, knowledge and resources from across the organization, Avaya OneCloud CCaaS connects and orchestrates the digital channels and touchpoints throughout each customer and workforce engagement, enabling users to deliver not only the right customer experience but also the right employee experience for those supporting the customer journeys.

FourNet is an award-winning provider of cloud and managed services that works closely with clients to enable digital transformation across their organization and help improve their customer experience. The company delivers communications, collaboration and contact center solutions for some of the most secure, critical and commercially driven organizations in the UK, and was named Avaya growth partner of the year for 2020.

“Our cloud-first strategy has been embraced by a growing base of clients including public sector and commercial organizations that rely on our secure, private cloud powered by Avaya,” said Richard Pennington, Managing Director, FourNet. “We are now expanding our public cloud offerings to include Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, accelerating our clients’ ability to enhance customer service, increase agility and efficiency, and deliver exceptional experiences that better meet their customers’ needs.”

Prodec Networks is one of the UK's leading providers of hybrid IT solutions and services designed for the modern enterprise. Prodec offers a complete portfolio of innovative and robust IT services that enable businesses, of all sizes and sectors, to create modern-age, digital workspaces, that are designed to scale and support the current and future demands of its workforce.

