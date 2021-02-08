MultiPlan Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-1182 (domestic) or (236) 714-2584 (international). The conference ID for the live call is 5907987. Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations.