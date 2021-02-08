 

MultiPlan Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

To access the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-1182 (domestic) or (236) 714-2584 (international). The conference ID for the live call is 5907987. Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.multiplan.us/events-and-presentations.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the MultiPlan website or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642. The conference ID for the replay is 5907987.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, dental, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit multiplan.us.



