LENSAR to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the LENSAR website for two weeks following the respective conferences.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

