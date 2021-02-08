 

Lineage Enters Into Exclusive Agreement with Neurgain Technologies to Evaluate Novel Delivery System for OPC1 to Treat Spinal Cord Injury

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Neurgain Technologies, Inc. (“Neurgain”), a medical device company that is commercializing technology developed by neurosurgeons at the University of California San Diego (“UC San Diego”). Under the terms of the agreement, Lineage and Neurgain will collaborate on the clinical testing of Neurgain’s novel Parenchymal Delivery Injection (“PDI”) system, which is designed to allow for the administration of cells to the spinal cord without stopping the patient’s respiration. Elimination of the need to stop respiration during surgery is expected to reduce the complexity, risk, and variability of administering cells to the area of injury. Lineage also will be hosting an OPC1 Investor and Analyst Day on February 22, 2021 to provide details on recent OPC1 milestones and plans for 2021.

Lineage will evaluate the Neurgain PDI system’s ability to safely and effectively deliver OPC1, Lineage’s allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell (OPC) transplant, to the spinal cord in both preclinical and clinical studies beginning this year. If results from the PDI system are positive, then Lineage may exercise its option to enter into a pre-negotiated license and commercialization agreement with Neurgain. Pursuant to that agreement, Lineage may integrate the PDI system into a later-stage clinical trial and if approved, commercial use of OPC1 for the treatment of patients with a cervical spinal cord injury. There currently are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved treatments for spinal cord injury.

Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO stated, “Several months ago, we announced we had significantly improved the process for manufacturing OPC1, leading to large increases in purity and scale. More recently, we successfully developed a new 'thaw-and-inject' formulation, eliminating the commercially undesirable steps of handling and preparing cells one day prior to their use. Today, we are announcing another valuable improvement to the OPC1 program: access to a novel and convenient delivery system, which reduces a significant technical hurdle of conducting a larger-scale clinical trial. The Neurgain PDI offers an easier, potentially safer, and commercially more attractive option to treat SCI patients and is preferable to the complicated gantry utilized in an earlier study. It also will allow us to incorporate our new 'thaw-and-inject' formulation of OPC1, thereby enabling faster patient enrollment via access to a larger number of clinical trial sites. Most importantly, the PDI can eliminate the need for a patient’s respirator to be turned off during the procedure, facilitating a measured and targeted transplantation of cells to the affected area.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lineage Enters Into Exclusive Agreement with Neurgain Technologies to Evaluate Novel Delivery System for OPC1 to Treat Spinal Cord Injury Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive option and license agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Lineage Posts Series of Webinars Highlighting Recent Progress With its Three Clinical-Stage Allogeneic Cell Transplant Programs
20.01.21
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Change to Executive Team