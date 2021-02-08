Noble Midstream Receives Non-Binding Chevron Offer to Acquire Outstanding LP Units

The Board of Directors of Noble Midstream GP LLC (the “General Partner”), the general partner of Noble Midstream, has delegated authority to its conflicts committee to negotiate the terms of the proposed transaction on behalf of the unaffiliated Noble Midstream unitholders, as is customary in similar transactions. The Proposal is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, as well as approval by the Board of Directors of the General Partner. There is no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that such definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.

About Noble Midstream

Noble Midstream is a master limited partnership originally formed by Noble Energy, Inc. and majority-owned by Chevron Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Noble Midstream currently provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services and owns equity interests in oil pipelines in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. Noble Midstream strives to be the midstream provider and partner of choice for its safe operations, reliability, and strong relationships while enhancing value for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.nblmidstream.com.

Cautionary Statements

