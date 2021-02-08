 

Dynatrace Enhances Infrastructure Monitoring Capabilities With Native Log Support for Kubernetes and Multicloud Environments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it is enhancing its infrastructure monitoring capabilities to search and analyze logs from Kubernetes and multicloud environments, as well as the most widely used open-source log data frameworks. These enhancements will allow DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering teams (SREs) to easily search, segment, and analyze real-time and historical logs from any source, all in a centralized location, without log-targeting or manual intervention. To further simplify cloud complexity at scale, Dynatrace combines this log data with extensive observability and user experience data to provide AI-driven answers with root-cause for faster problem identification and remediation, and maximum business impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005223/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are continuously simplifying cloud complexity by bringing automation and AI-assistance to new data sources as they become available,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We provide the widest and deepest observability coverage, while simultaneously providing the advanced analytics to make digital teams, in this case DevOps and SREs, smarter and able to cover more ground by automating away complexity and wasted motions.”

Legacy monitoring, observability-only, and do-it-yourself approaches leave it up to digital teams to target, capture, and make sense of their data. With the volume, velocity, and variety of data exploding, understanding, and reacting to this data is harder and more time consuming than ever. Dynatrace addresses these challenges with:

  • Expanded log ingest and storage, including logs from Kubernetes and multicloud environments, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Red Hat OpenShift, as well as the most widely used open-source log data frameworks, such as Fluentd and Logstash.
  • New Dynatrace Log Viewer, providing powerful filtering capabilities to empower teams to search, analyze, and segment real-time and historical log data from any source in a centralized location. Teams can easily explore logs across multicloud environments and analyze them in the context of their architecture.
  • Dynatrace Smartscape continuously maps cloud log data with the extensive observability data it already collects, reflecting the technologies and dependencies in multicloud environments, as well as users’ experiences with these technologies.
  • Dynatrace’s AI engine, Davis provides precise, real-time answers, detecting anomalies based on log events and other data, and automatically identifies the root cause of infrastructure problems such as Kubernetes service degradations, saving DevOps and SREs more time for innovation.

“With Dynatrace automatically collecting log data from Kubernetes and multicloud environments, as well as metrics from open data frameworks, we have simplified the management of our complex, multicloud IT environment,” said Mervyn Lally, Global Chief Enterprise Architect at Experian. “Combining this data with the traces, UX, and other data already captured by Dynatrace, and applying its powerful automation and AIOps capabilities, enhances cross-team collaboration between our applications and infrastructure teams, and empowers them to deliver better user experiences.”

These updates will be available within the next 90 days. For additional information, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Dynatrace
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Enhances Infrastructure Monitoring Capabilities With Native Log Support for Kubernetes and Multicloud Environments Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced it is enhancing its infrastructure monitoring capabilities to search and analyze logs from Kubernetes and multicloud environments, as well as the most widely used open-source log …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.02.21
Dynatrace Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
03.02.21
Dynatrace Appoints Jill Ward as Chair of its Board of Directors
28.01.21
Dynatrace Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud
19.01.21
New research shows CIOs need greater cross-team collaboration to drive digital transformation
14.01.21
Dynatrace Integrates Real-Time Vulnerability Detection With Snyk Intel Data

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
8
Dynatrace