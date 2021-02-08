 

Magenta Therapeutics to Present Additional Data from Phase 1 MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Program and Preclinical Updates on Targeting Conditioning Program at Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (TCT) 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021   

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of immune and blood systems reset via stem cell transplant to more patients, today announced data presentations across its stem cell mobilization and targeted conditioning programs at the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (TCT) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually on February 8-12, 2021.

“Magenta continues to generate encouraging data across our pipeline, furthering our commitment to patients to expand eligibility and improve the clinical outcomes with stem cell transplant,” said John Davis Jr., M.D., M.P.H., M.S., Magenta’s Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. “Our presentations this year at TCT highlight the potential wide-ranging utility of our portfolio, and we are particularly excited to share these results, and to continue our progress in the year ahead.”

Oral Presentations Showcasing Clinical Data of MGTA-145 Stem Cell Mobilization Program

Magenta is developing MGTA-145 in combination with plerixafor utilizing complementary mechanisms to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for collection and transplantation. This combination has the potential to be the preferred mobilization regimen for rapid, reliable, predictable and safe collection of high numbers of functional blood stem cells to improve outcomes across autologous and allogeneic stem cell transplantation, which also includes stem cells necessary for all HSC-based gene therapies.

Title: MGTA-145 / Plerixafor-Mediated HSC Mobilization and Intravenous HDAd5/35++ Vector Injection into Mice Allows for Efficient in vivo HSC Transduction and Stable Gene Marking in Peripheral Blood Cells (Oral Abstract, #16)
Presenting Author: Chang Li, Ph.D., Division of Medical Genetics, Department of Medicine, University of Washington
Date and Time of Presentation: Session B – Transplantation for Non-Malignant Disease; Monday, February 8, 2021, 3:15PM CST / 4:15PM EST

Data from this preclinical study demonstrate the potential of MGTA-145 plus plerixafor to serve as an efficient, single-dose mobilization regimen for in vivo HSC gene therapy where stem cells could be gene corrected or edited without having to remove them from the body. This could potentially replace current mobilization regimens that rely on ex vivo gene therapy approaches to treat genetic diseases.

