 

GreenSky Names Jennifer Russell Chief Credit Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced today that Jennifer Russell has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Russell succeeds Kevin Goldstein, who will be leaving GreenSky at the end of February to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Goldstein will continue to provide consulting services to the Company following his departure.

“I am very excited for Jennifer to take on the expanded role of leading our credit risk organization,” said Tim Kaliban, President and Chief Risk Officer. “As an existing member of GreenSky’s executive management team, Jennifer has brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the Company and has played a critical role in helping successfully navigate this past year’s challenging environment related to COVID. We continue to see strong credit performance thus far in 2021 and I am confident Jennifer will continue to successfully lead GreenSky’s credit risk areas in the coming year and beyond. I want to also thank Kevin for his contributions and wish him well in the future.”

“Jennifer has proven herself to be a tremendously talented leader and is the right person to help GreenSky emerge from the pandemic and return to our historically strong growth trends,” said David Zalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am encouraged and excited by the strength and depth of GreenSky’s leadership team, who I know will lead the Company in achieving our future goals.”

Ms. Russell joined GreenSky in early 2019 having most recently held the position of Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Credit Officer. She brings more than 25 years of credit and risk management experience in the financial services industry, including managing credit and fraud risk of consumer, small and medium businesses, and large corporates. Prior to GreenSky, she was responsible for marketplace listing policies and managing the transformation of eBay’s risk management capabilities. Ms. Russell has also held senior positions as Chief Risk Officer for Global Commercial Payments at Barclays Bank PLC and as Regional Risk Officer for commercial payments at American Express. Ms. Russell earned a BBA in Risk Management from the University of Memphis and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, over 3.5 million consumers have financed over $26 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GreenSky Names Jennifer Russell Chief Credit Officer GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced today that Jennifer Russell has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Russell succeeds Kevin Goldstein, who will be leaving GreenSky at the end of February …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
5
Greensky - consumer credit at POS