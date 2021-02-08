GreenSky Names Jennifer Russell Chief Credit Officer

“I am very excited for Jennifer to take on the expanded role of leading our credit risk organization,” said Tim Kaliban, President and Chief Risk Officer. “As an existing member of GreenSky’s executive management team, Jennifer has brought a wealth of experience and leadership to the Company and has played a critical role in helping successfully navigate this past year’s challenging environment related to COVID. We continue to see strong credit performance thus far in 2021 and I am confident Jennifer will continue to successfully lead GreenSky’s credit risk areas in the coming year and beyond. I want to also thank Kevin for his contributions and wish him well in the future.”

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) announced today that Jennifer Russell has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, effective March 1, 2021. Ms. Russell succeeds Kevin Goldstein, who will be leaving GreenSky at the end of February to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Goldstein will continue to provide consulting services to the Company following his departure.

“Jennifer has proven herself to be a tremendously talented leader and is the right person to help GreenSky emerge from the pandemic and return to our historically strong growth trends,” said David Zalik, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am encouraged and excited by the strength and depth of GreenSky’s leadership team, who I know will lead the Company in achieving our future goals.”

Ms. Russell joined GreenSky in early 2019 having most recently held the position of Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Credit Officer. She brings more than 25 years of credit and risk management experience in the financial services industry, including managing credit and fraud risk of consumer, small and medium businesses, and large corporates. Prior to GreenSky, she was responsible for marketplace listing policies and managing the transformation of eBay’s risk management capabilities. Ms. Russell has also held senior positions as Chief Risk Officer for Global Commercial Payments at Barclays Bank PLC and as Regional Risk Officer for commercial payments at American Express. Ms. Russell earned a BBA in Risk Management from the University of Memphis and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

About GreenSky, Inc.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY), headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers and banks. Our highly scalable, proprietary and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Banks leverage our technology to provide loans to super-prime and prime consumers nationwide. We currently service a $9.5 billion loan portfolio, and since our inception, over 3.5 million consumers have financed over $26 billion of commerce using our paperless, real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information, visit https://www.greensky.com.

