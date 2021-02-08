Celanese Extends and Enhances Key Carbon Monoxide Feedstock Contract for Singapore Acetyls Site

Linde operates large integrated gasification facilities in Singapore to produce gases including hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Celanese began its acetic acid operations in Singapore in 2000 and has been supplied by Linde since 2004.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced its Singapore subsidiary, Celanese Singapore Pte. Ltd., has recently extended its long-term contract with Linde Gas Singapore Pte. Ltd. for the supply of carbon monoxide to its Singapore acetyls chemical facility located on Jurong Island, Singapore. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Carbon monoxide is a key feedstock in the production of acetic acid. The extended contract will provide Celanese’s Singapore facility with an ongoing, reliable and strategically advantaged supply of carbon monoxide for its 600 kiloton acetic acid plant and acetyls production processes.

“Linde has been a valued partner for Celanese as our carbon monoxide supplier to the Singapore site, and this extension will continue to provide the site with a flexible and reliable supply of carbon monoxide supporting our acetyl chain business,” said John Fotheringham, Senior Vice President, Acetyls. “Our close cooperation with Linde has enabled Celanese to enhance our operational flexibility in support of our long-term strategy based upon low cost, flexible production designed to meet our customers’ needs in all regions of the world.”

“Linde is proud to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Celanese, a key global customer, while putting our Singapore business in an even stronger position for the future,” remarked Binod Patwari, Head of ASEAN, Linde. “This reflects our commitment to the region and, in particular, to our business and customers in Singapore. We look forward to continue working closely with Celanese to meet their supply needs safely and reliably.”

With manufacturing and distribution in all regions, Celanese is a leading, global producer of acetic acid, which is a basic chemical used in paints and coatings, adhesives, food packaging and construction materials. The Celanese Singapore facility produces acetyl intermediate products including acetic acid, butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, VAE emulsions and VAM, among other chemical products.

About Linde plc

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.