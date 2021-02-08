NCR Acquires Terafina to Expand its Digital First Banking Platform

Terafina expands NCR sales and marketing capabilities in its industry-leading Digital First Banking platform to drive revenue growth across consumer and business market segments. Integrating the customer onboarding experience into the NCR Digital First platform will drive higher customer satisfaction and increase the number of products which a customer will open. This combination enables financial institutions to build stronger customer relationships, strengthen brand loyalty and delight customers across their digital and physical channels.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of software and technology that runs self-directed banking for financial institutions, today announced the acquisition of Terafina, a leading solution provider for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch and call center channels.

“Digital Banking is a key aspect of the NCR-as-a-Service strategy we laid out at Investor Day in December,” said Michael D. Hayford, president and chief executive officer, NCR Corporation. “Terafina has been a partner of ours and is already up and running, integrated with our Digital Banking platform. We know this adds value for our clients by making digital account sales, marketing and onboarding easier, so they can provide a superior experience for customers.”

“We are very excited to combine with NCR’s Digital Banking business, which we believe is one of the largest and clearly one of the leading innovators in the marketplace,” said Meheriar Hasan, Founder & CEO, Terafina. “Terafina is looking forward to take what we’ve built and see it grow together with NCR.”

The acquisition of Terafina is consistent with NCR’s strategy to acquire early stage software companies to enhance product capabilities and extend NCR leadership in the vertical industries NCR serves.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

