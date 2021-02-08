 

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Telenav Stockholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals Regarding “Go-Private” Transaction with V99

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV), today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), recommend that Telenav stockholders vote “FOR” all proposals to be considered and voted on at Telenav’s Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) in connection with the previously announced “go-private” transaction with V99 Inc., a Delaware corporation led by HP Jin, Telenav’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

“We are pleased that both ISS and Glass Lewis support our recommendation that stockholders vote ‘FOR’ the proposal to adopt and approve the merger agreement,” said Douglas Miller, Lead Independent Director and a member of the Telenav Special Committee. “We are confident that this transaction is in the best interest of Telenav and its stockholders, and will position the Company to accelerate its journey towards a connected-car future. We strongly urge Telenav stockholders to follow the recommendations of ISS and Glass Lewis and vote ‘FOR’ all transaction-related proposals today.”

As previously announced, under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, V99 will acquire Telenav for $4.80 per share in an all cash transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Telenav stockholders, and approval by Telenav stockholders holding at least 66 and two-thirds percent of the outstanding shares owned by stockholders other than Mr. Jin, Mr. Chen, Changbin Wang, and each of their affiliates and related parties. Upon closing of the transaction, Telenav common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

Telenav’s Special Committee and the independent and disinterested members of the Board of Directors recommend that Telenav stockholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals related to the transaction by completing and returning their proxy card, or by submitting their proxy by telephone or over the Internet. Telenav stockholders are advised that if they have any questions or need assistance in voting their shares, they should contact Telenav’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc. at (800) 322-2885 (toll-free).

