 

Blackstone Hires Shary Moalemzadeh as a Senior Managing Director for Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that it is hiring Shary Moalemzadeh, a seasoned private equity and credit investment professional with almost three decades of experience, as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Moalemzadeh will be a senior partner based in New York for Blackstone’s opportunistic investing platform, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (“Tac Opps”). He will start in April and report to David Blitzer, Global Head of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities.

David Blitzer said: “Shary is a highly talented investor with a wide range of expertise, which perfectly fits Tac Opps’ mission to provide flexible capital solutions across industries, asset classes and geographies. We’re pleased to welcome him to Blackstone as we continue to grow our business and identify new investment opportunities moving forward.”

Shary Moalemzadeh added: “I’m excited to join the Blackstone Tactical Opportunities team. Tac Opps is an innovative business. The scale of their platform and flexibility of their mandate has positioned them exceptionally well to be an investment partner of choice to businesses globally. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead.”

Mr. Moalemzadeh joins Blackstone after spending over 17 years at Carlyle where he was most recently Co-Head of Illiquid Credit Strategies and Co-Head of Carlyle Strategic Partners, its special situation business. Prior to that, Mr. Moalemzadeh was a Principal and founding member of Jacksons LLC, a New York-based private equity firm. Earlier in his career, he worked at Vestar Capital Partners and the Leveraged Finance Group at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Moalemzadeh received a BS in finance and graduated cum laude from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

Tactical Opportunities (Tac Opps) is Blackstone's opportunistic investment platform. The Tac Opps team invests globally across asset classes, industries and geographies, seeking to identify and execute on attractive, differentiated investment opportunities. As part of the strategy, the team leverages the intellectual capital across Blackstone’s various businesses while continuously optimizing its approach in the face of ever-changing market conditions.

Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.



