PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by the Company’s existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of the Company’s existing secured warehouse borrowings. The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors. The offering will be made solely by means of a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Notes have not been and are not expected to be registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.