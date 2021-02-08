 

FactSet Appoints Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Vinay Kapoor brings 20+ years of professional experience and DE&I expertise driving tangible cultural change

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced the appointment of Vinay Kapoor as Senior Vice President, Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Officer. In this role, Kapoor will lead and oversee DE&I strategy and accelerate efforts to promote a more diverse and inclusive environment at FactSet. He will report to Chief Human Resources Officer Daniel Viens and work closely with CEO Phil Snow, the broader executive leadership team, and leaders across the organization.

Kapoor brings over 20 years of professional experience in the banking and finance industry, having previously served as America’s Head of Diversity & Inclusion at BNP Paribas USA. Prior to that, he was UK Head of Diversity & Inclusion for BNP Paribas UK Limited. In these roles, he spearheaded a data-driven and best-in-class DE&I strategy, including building organizational accountability through metrics, career advancement programs, and DE&I educational initiatives, in addition to advocating for public policy changes.

“I am pleased with the strides we have made to date to build a more diverse and inclusive company,” said Phil Snow, CEO, FactSet. “We acknowledge there is still more work to be done and are excited to welcome Vinay to advance our efforts to increase diversity at all levels of the organization. Vinay has done an outstanding job throughout his career effecting tangible cultural changes on a global scale with the goal of ensuring workforce equity. We look forward to furthering our progress under his guidance."

Kapoor added, “With shared common values, I am excited to join FactSet at this important point in the Company’s trajectory as it builds on its efforts to integrate DE&I further into every aspect of its work. I look forward to working closely with the talented FactSet team to continue to reinforce a workplace environment where everyone can thrive.”

Kapoor holds an MBA in Strategic Human Resources from The Open University Business School in the United Kingdom and is proficient in multiple languages. He has been honored for his work in the DE&I space and has been included on The Guardian’s Global LGBT Power List, The Telegraph’s Top 50 LGBT Leaders and The Economist’s Top 50 Global Diversity Professionals List.

To learn more about FactSet’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts, please visit https://www.factset.com/company/diversity-and-inclusion.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset. 

