RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. RevoluPAY USD and CAD App Launch

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO ) , (Frankfurt: IJA2 ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to launch the USD and CAD multicurrency and aesthetically redesigned version of the proprietary RevoluPAY App on or before 20 th Feb 2021. The launch is precisely timed to coincide with numerous future white-label parties for whom multiple currency payments and disbursements are a requisite. The Company further outlines its roadmap to future user acquisition programs through the white-labeling of its technology.

On November 30th, 2020, the Company informed shareholders of the future projected RevoluPAY App enhancements pertaining to multicurrency, forecasted to support in-app on-the-fly switchable currency accounts initially in CA$, USD, Euro, and GBP. The corporate objective was to enable RevoluPAY and future White-Label users to transact in a specific currency and operate directly in that currency. The Company has since completed the entire multicurrency reprogramming of RevoluPAY allied to the comprehensive aesthetic redesign of the App first revealed on October 19th, 2020. The enhanced App version planned for release on or before 20th Feb 2021 incorporates the addition of USD and CA$ functionality, with the inclusion of GBP coming shortly after that. Shareholders are advised that the Company has previously arranged multiple international holding accounts in CA$, USD, Euro, and GBP to guarantee its fiduciary obligations as financial institution 6900 and PSD2 license holder. The launch of multicurrency signifies the start of the white-label rollout projected over the previous years.

White-Label - The Chosen Path for User Onboarding

The Company informed its shareholder on May 25th, 2020, of its specific plans to incur substantial user onboarding once the technology for all its revenue verticals had been released and proven functional. The Company has now arrived at this juncture. Therefore, it intends to initiate the rollout of numerous white-label variants of RevoluPAY, in some cases incorporating other verticals, into standalone third-party branded apps for multiple partners. These white-label platforms have been coded and are now ready to be deployed. The targets for the white-labeling of our technology have been entities with non-conflicting business models that seek increased revenue from their latent client userbases. The Company will outline below, in reverse chronology, the upcoming planned white label partners: