Cue Biopharma Initiates Patient Dosing in Phase 1 Study of CUE-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as First-line Treatment for HPV+ Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that on February 1, 2021, the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101 in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). CUE-101 is being evaluated in combination with KEYTRUDA as first-line treatment for human papilloma virus positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HPV+ R/M HNSCC).



“We are very pleased to have initiated our combination trial of CUE-101 with KEYTRUDA,” said Ken Pienta, M.D, acting chief medical officer of Cue Biopharma. “In our ongoing dose escalation monotherapy Phase 1 trial, CUE-101 has been well tolerated at doses where we’ve observed preliminary evidence of clinical activity, and in preclinical studies we’ve demonstrated that the combination of CUE-101 and checkpoint blockade appear synergistic by significantly extending survival in mouse models of HPV positive cancers. These data taken together support our belief that the combination of CUE-101 with KEYTRUDA has the potential to enhance anti-tumor activity and prolong patient survival.”