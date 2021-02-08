HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT 150% PREMIUM TO COMPANY’S MOST RECENT CLOSING PRICE

“Led by our largest single long-term investor, HCMC has received an equity investment from a group of institutional investors, with the convertible preferred stock being issued with an initial conversion price of $0.0024, a 150% premium to our last market close. This show of confidence in the company’s fundamentals, IP assets and prospects moving forward is inspiring” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) (“HCMC” or the “Company”) announced today an equity capital raise through the sale in a private placement of $5,000,000 of its Series D preferred stock to certain institutional investors. The Series D preferred stock is convertible into HCMC common stock at an initial conversion price of $0.0024, a 150% premium to its last market closing price on Friday, February 5, 2021, of $0.0016. The conversion price is subject to certain downward adjustments, including when the conversion shares are registered for resale or may be sold pursuant to Rule 144, as further described in the Company’s Form 8-K filed as of the date hereof.

Mr. Holman concluded, “We remain committed to enforcing our intellectual property rights in the form of our patents against all infringers. This again applies to the tobacco industry, as well as the cannabis industry.”

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on the Amazon.com marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale, Inc. The Company markets its Q-Cup technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup and Q-Unit technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system.