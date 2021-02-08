 

Sigilon Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data in Multiple Lysosomal Diseases at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium

Results demonstrate potential of Company’s therapies developed using its novel Shielded Living Therapeutics platform to treat broad range of chronic diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today reported results from several ongoing preclinical studies in a broad range of lysosomal diseases (LD) during the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium, which is being held virtually from February 8-11. Four scientific abstracts were selected for presentation—including an oral presentation on MPS-2.

“These data, which span four distinct lysosomal diseases—including MPS-1, Fabry, MPS-2 and MPS-6—demonstrate the potential of our novel Shielded Living Therapeutics platform to treat a broad range of chronic diseases,” said Rogerio Vivaldi MD, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sigilon. “The current standard of care for many lysosomal diseases includes enzyme replacement therapy or bone marrow transplant, both of which can result in suboptimal outcomes for patients due to inadequate distribution to some tissues and life-threatening complications, respectively.”

Continued Dr. Vivaldi: “While these are early data, our novel therapeutic candidates—which are comprised of engineered human cells shielded within spheres designed to avoid immune rejection and fibrosis—demonstrated sustained release of the desired protein and an ability to reach multiple organ systems, regardless of disease. We believe the modularity of our platform may enable us to be effective in many disease areas and could support the rapid expansion of our candidates into the clinic. We remain highly encouraged by data generated to date as we continue to make significant progress with our platform in lysosomal diseases, with our lead program focused on MPS-1.”  

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Oral Presentation
Title: “SIG-018: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS II” (also presented as e-poster 254)
Date/Time: Thursday, February 11th at 9:54 AM EST
LIVE QA Session: 10:18 AM EST

E-Poster Presentations
Title: “SIG-005: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS I” (e-poster 060)
Date: Thursday, February 11th
LIVE QA Session: 2:30 PM EST

Title: “SIG-007: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for Fabry disease” (e-poster 073)
Date: Thursday, February 11th

