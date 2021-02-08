 

Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Adds Eight More Banks to Its ATM Shared Network in Spain

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), a leading global electronic payments provider, today announced agreements for ATM network participation services in Spain with the following eight banks: Grupo Caja Rural / Banco Cooperativo, Grupo Cajamar, Bankinter, Eurocaja Rural, EVO Banco, Triodos Bank, Caixa Guissona, and Laboral Kutxa.

Under terms of Euronet’s ATM Network Participation Program agreement, the company seamlessly integrates with each bank’s system, allowing the banks’ millions of cardholders to access Euronet’s thousands of ATMs in Spain on its nationwide ATM network. By joining the program, banks significantly increase their ability to reach customers through Euronet ATMs located at convenient high traffic locations as well as ATMs located in rural areas through the company’s ATMs for the Community initiative, which helps decrease “cash deserts” in the country.

Results from Euronet’s ATM Network Participation Program

The latest agreements are an indication of Euronet’s commitment to the strategy of shared independent ATM networks that focus on the expansion of the company’s ATM network to benefit both banks and the consumers.

Euronet has ATMs in approximately 30 countries with more than 40 network participation agreements in place, providing banks increased customer touch points without the need for capital expenditure. In addition, the banks entrust the ATM operations to Euronet’s globally recognized expertise that ensures efficiency, safety, and continuous investments and upgrades of the ATM estate. A bank’s brand also is visible throughout the ATM network in the country with the additional possibility of adapting bank-designed flexible marketing campaigns.

Consumers benefit through easy, convenient access to their cash on a 24x7 basis across the country while also enjoying innovative cash services, such as cash deposits, multicurrency dispenses, contactless features, card-less cash transactions, money transfers and many more options that can further enhance the participating banks’ offerings to their customers. 

Euronet’s REV Payments Cloud enables payments modernization

With the ATM Network Participation program, Euronet offers a solution to numerous banks who are strategically reviewing their ATM networks for operational efficiencies while also investigating ways to expand product offerings to customers.

The program is part of Euronet’s full scale ATM outsourcing services portfolio that covers the complete value chain of ATM operations, supported and centrally managed with the company’s REV Payments Cloud (REV) and its core processing platforms and infrastructure.

