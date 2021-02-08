Enphase Energy to Acquire the Solar Design Services Business of DIN Engineering Services

DIN’s Solar Design Services business has more than a decade of experience working with local jurisdictions in the U.S. DIN leverages this knowledge to streamline the proposal and permitting process for installers.

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that it has agreed to acquire the Solar Design Services business of DIN Engineering Services LLP. Based in Noida, India, the business is a leading provider of outsourced proposal drawings and permit plan sets for residential solar installers in North America.

The acquisition is expected to provide the following benefits:

Offers Enphase’s installers new services by providing proposal drawings and permit plan sets

Adds significant resources to accelerate automation and provide best-in-class customer service

Integrates into the Enphase’s Enlighten digital platform, advancing Enphase’s goal to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales process across the residential solar industry



“We are pleased to join forces with the Solar Design Services business to be acquired from DIN Engineering Services,” said Jeff McNeil, chief operating officer of Enphase Energy. “We look forward to welcoming DIN’s current installers to Enphase upon close. We believe DIN’s proposal and permit plan services will benefit Enphase’s installers by enabling them to better utilize their limited resources to focus on other key areas of their business.”

“DIN’s Solar Design Services business has built a reputation for providing high quality services to leading residential installers in the solar industry,” said Anuj Gupta, CEO of DIN Engineering Services LLP. “I am excited to join forces with Enphase. We expect to bring our expertise to Enphase’s installers by providing quick, accurate, and cost-effective services, enabling them to focus on their core advantage of selling and installing solar and storage systems.”

“This acquisition provides installers a clear opportunity to simplify their sales and installation process,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “We look forward to working with the talented team at DIN, leveraging their 10+ years of experience working with U.S. jurisdictions to help reduce solar soft costs and improve the overall installer experience.”