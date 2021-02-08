Seneca Foods Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $75 Million in Value of its Class A Common Stock

MARION, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) (“Seneca” or the “Company”), one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables with facilities located throughout the United States, today announced the commencement of a tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase up to $75 million in value of its Class A common stock, par value $0.25 per share (the “Class A Shares”), at a price not greater than $46.00 nor less than $40.00 per Class A Share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.



The Company is conducting the Offer by means of a procedure commonly called a “modified Dutch auction”, which allows stockholders to indicate how much stock and at what price within the specified offer range they wish to tender their stock. Based on the number of Class A Shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering stockholders, Seneca will determine the lowest price per Class A Share within the specified range that will enable it to purchase $75 million in value of Class A Shares at such price, or such lesser number of Class A Shares that are tendered and not withdrawn (the “Final Purchase Price”), subject to the terms of the Offer. All Class A Shares purchased by Seneca in the Offer will be purchased at the same price.

The Offer is made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 8, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the accompanying Letter of Transmittal, dated February 8, 2021 (together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Materials”), as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time. The Offer will expire at 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”), unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. Tenders of Class A Shares must be made on or prior to the Expiration Date and may be withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Date in accordance with the procedures described in the Offer Materials.

If, based on the Final Purchase Price, more than $75 million in value of Class A Shares (or such greater number of Class A Shares as Seneca may choose to purchase without amending or extending the Offer) are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, Seneca will purchase shares tendered at or below the Final Purchase Price on a pro rata basis, subject to certain “odd lot” priority and conditional tender provisions.