Tornado Announces Stock Option Grants

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TGH: TSX-V) announces that pursuant to the terms of its stock option plan it granted incentive stock options for the purchase of up to 1,300,000 common shares effective February 5, 2021. 650,000 of the stock options were granted to a new Director and the balance of the stock options were granted to two senior employees and a strategic consultant. All of the stock options have an exercise price of $0.23 per share and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks and provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial markets in Canada and the USA as well as provides heavy duty truck parts and services in Alberta. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. In China, the Company’s subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts to the Company’s North America operations.

