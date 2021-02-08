Super League Gaming and Harena Data Partner to Bring Esports Entertainment and Experiences to a Global Market

FRANKLIN, Ind., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that reflects the shifting focus of video gaming, Super League Gaming , (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and in the creation of video game derived entertainment, and innovative esports community aggregator and media distributor, Harena Data, Inc ., announced today a robust new partnership to produce and distribute video gaming and esports entertainment and targeted community-driven experiences nationwide, amplified through global content distribution. The companies enjoyed a successful collaboration in October of 2020 in support of the Indiana Esports Combine. The Combine, developed by Harena Data, enabled 2,000 collegiate esports athletes to participate in video game competitions and dialogs with college esports coaches, scouts, and recruiters, resulting in nearly 50 new esports college scholarships for deserving students. Super League produced five, fully-remote, multi-hour esports live broadcasts over three days featuring many of the top players.



“We reached out to parties who we respected, not only from a professional aspect but from a position of their vision and commitment to the business of video gaming as a whole,” says Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer of Harena Data Inc. “We were more than pleased with the result and felt that both parties could benefit from each other’s strengths, and are grateful for this exciting partnership.”

“Harena Data is one of the best kept secrets in video gaming and esports. They have an impressive set of initiatives dedicated to making esports and gameplay accessible to an ever-increasing global audience of players, fans, and viewers,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “Our capabilities are beyond complementary. We are thankful for the chance to demonstrate what we can accomplish together.”

In the months since the Combine, Harena Data has created an expansive set of partnerships to advance opportunities for video gamers to participate in esports competitions and leagues from the youth to collegiate level, all while players remain largely at home during the pandemic. The company also has built a content distribution network to ensure that out-of-home destinations will be able to attract gamers by offering entertaining gameplay content on screens in their locations as they re-open. Harena and Super League will collaborate to advance this and many other programs.