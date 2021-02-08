Clean Earth’s Safety Program Recognized With ConstructSecure Gold Safety Award

Clean Earth successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and achieved the Gold Safety Award for the trade Waste Collection.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and has achieved the Gold Safety Award for the Waste Collection trade. This is the first time the company has been recognized by this prestigious awards program.

ConstructSecure is a cloud-based mobile platform that empowers clients to make smarter risk management decisions, and its Safety Assessment Program reviews a company’s historic safety performance and current safety management systems. The program normalizes data for vendor or contractor size and type of work performed. The program provides thorough, objective and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients can identify, monitor and manage risk smarter. The results provide a strong indicator of how a vendor or contractor values safety and a reliable predictor of future performance.

“Clean Earth has done a remarkable job of implementing a strong safety management system. In addition to keeping employees safe, safety performance of this caliber should reduce their insurance premiums,” said Garrett Burke, CEO of ConstructSecure.

Clean Earth achieved a total score of 91.47 out of 100. Notably, the company attained a perfect score for the following categories:

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) experience

Days Away, Restricted Duty or Job Transfer (DART) case rate (exceeding the industry average)

Safety program elements

Special elements

Clean Earth also had zero past fatalities and a near perfect score for recordable cases. Its Experience Modification Rate (EMR) was recognized for being better than the industry average.