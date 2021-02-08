 

Clean Earth’s Safety Program Recognized With ConstructSecure Gold Safety Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

  • Clean Earth successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and achieved the Gold Safety Award for the trade Waste Collection.
  • Company attained a perfect score for OSHA experience; Days Away, Restricted Duty or Job Transfer (DART) case rate (exceeding the industry average); safety program elements; and special elements.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth division has successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and has achieved the Gold Safety Award for the Waste Collection trade. This is the first time the company has been recognized by this prestigious awards program.

ConstructSecure is a cloud-based mobile platform that empowers clients to make smarter risk management decisions, and its Safety Assessment Program reviews a company’s historic safety performance and current safety management systems. The program normalizes data for vendor or contractor size and type of work performed. The program provides thorough, objective and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients can identify, monitor and manage risk smarter. The results provide a strong indicator of how a vendor or contractor values safety and a reliable predictor of future performance.

“Clean Earth has done a remarkable job of implementing a strong safety management system. In addition to keeping employees safe, safety performance of this caliber should reduce their insurance premiums,” said Garrett Burke, CEO of ConstructSecure.

Clean Earth achieved a total score of 91.47 out of 100. Notably, the company attained a perfect score for the following categories:

  • Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) experience
  • Days Away, Restricted Duty or Job Transfer (DART) case rate (exceeding the industry average)
  • Safety program elements
  • Special elements

Clean Earth also had zero past fatalities and a near perfect score for recordable cases. Its Experience Modification Rate (EMR) was recognized for being better than the industry average.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Earth’s Safety Program Recognized With ConstructSecure Gold Safety Award Clean Earth successfully completed the ConstructSecure Independent Safety Assessment Program and achieved the Gold Safety Award for the trade Waste Collection.Company attained a perfect score for OSHA experience; Days Away, Restricted Duty or Job …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call