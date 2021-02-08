 

DZS Completes Acquisition of Optelian

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:02  |  43   |   |   

Strengthens Mobile Transport portfolio and empowers 5G roadmap

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions representing communications service providers and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Optelian, an innovator of coherent optics technology based in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. With the closing of this transaction, DZS acquires Optelian’s portfolio of optical transport solutions, including solutions that have completed the Telcordia OSMINE certification process required for deployment by Tier I service providers in North America. The new optical transport portfolio will create a new product family branded as the “O-series”. The closing comes less than a month after the announcement on Jan. 20 that DZS had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Optelian.

“As our customers prepare for the emergence of 5G and hyper-scale broadband access, DZS is making the necessary investments to strategically align with our customers,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of DZS. “With the transaction closed, we can now shift our focus on people, customers and our roadmap.”

The acquired long-haul and high-capacity optical solutions enhance the DZS mobile transport and broadband access portfolio. DZS mobile transport platforms are deployed in three of top five 5G mobile networks in the world based on performance, as well as with multiple Tier I operators in Japan, including Rakuten’s market first 5G Open RAN network. With the addition of the O-series, the DZS mobile and broadband access portfolio adds a variety of optical transport solutions featuring metro and regional aggregation and transport options delivering performance, flexibility, scalability and ultra-low latency to 5G and 10gig-class optical broadband networks worldwide. In addition, the O-series extends the DZS portfolio of carrier grade networking products with 100G+ transport solutions providing flexibility at the network edge, with advanced thermal designs for remote and industrial deployment scenarios. As 5G and 10gig services proliferate around the world, environmentally hardened coherent optical solutions will be required, and the DZS O-series will provide a compelling option for service providers globally.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.  In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.
DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation
DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

Press Inquiries:
McKenzie Hurst, Thatcher+Co.
Mobile: +1 408.888.6787
Email: mhurst@thatcherandco.com  




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Completes Acquisition of Optelian Strengthens Mobile Transport portfolio and empowers 5G roadmapPLANO, Texas, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of intelligent, packet-based mobile transport and broadband access converged edge solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order