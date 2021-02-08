 

Study published in Cell Metabolism Reveals New Therapeutic Approach Aimed at Restoring Vascular Health and Reversing Age-Related Eye Disease

Study shows that senescent cells accumulate in the eye of patients with diabetic retinopathy, and elimination of these cells in preclinical models ameliorates disease

Researchers at UNITY Biotechnology and University of Montreal provide mechanistic evidence supporting potential for vascular regeneration in retinal diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced new preclinical research that reveals a novel mechanism for treating age-related eye diseases – such as diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema – by restoring vascular health in the retina. One of the limitations of current standards of care for vascular diseases of the retina is that they target both sick and healthy parts of the eye and hence can lead to significant side-effects. By selectively eliminating the senescent cells accumulating in diseased blood vessels of the eye, researchers identified a way to target diseased vasculature while leaving healthy blood vessels intact, thus enabling the retina to repair itself. The study is featured in the April issue of the peer-reviewed journal Cell Metabolism and is currently available online.

A team of scientists from UNITY and University of Montreal demonstrated that diseased blood vessels in the retina trigger molecular pathways associated with aging, collectively termed cellular senescence. The authors used a combination of animal models and human samples to identify a molecular target, called Bcl-xL, that is highly expressed in diseased retinal blood vessels. Targeting these senescent cells with a single dose of UNITY’s Bcl-xL small molecule inhibitor led to selective elimination of diseased vasculature, while enabling functional, healthy blood vessels to reorganize and regenerate.

“In this study, we showed that diseased blood vessels in retinopathy are characterized by senescent cells and that vasculature can be restored through senolytic therapeutics, in this case a novel Bcl-xL inhibitor,” said Przemyslaw (Mike) Sapieha, Ph.D., a lead author of the paper. “These findings suggest that Bcl-xL inhibition has the potential to selectively target diseased retinal blood vessels, while sparing healthy ones and promoting more functional vasculature in the eye.”

03.02.21
UNITY Biotechnology Reports Granting of New Employment Inducement Awards
01.02.21
UNITY Biotechnology Appoints Mike Sapieha, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Advisor

07.11.20
1
Unity to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging