Paratek Announces Expansion of NUZYRA Launch into the Community Setting

BOSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes life-saving therapies for public health threats in the community, hospital, and military settings, today announced the expansion of the Company’s commercial promotion of NUZYRA (omadacycline) into the community setting, building on the successful launch of NUZYRA in the hospital environment.

The revenue trajectory of the ongoing NUZYRA commercial launch has exceeded that of other antibiotics launched in the last five years. Based on NUZYRA’s product attributes, including its once-daily oral formulation, and broad reimbursement coverage secured to date, Paratek has initiated efforts to expand NUZYRA’s commercial promotion into the community setting. NUZYRA’s once-daily IV and oral treatment option, which is approved for both community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), fills a critical gap today at a time when it is essential to keep patients out of the hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s expansion of commercial promotion in the community setting will focus on ABSSSI, with a plan to broaden to include CABP after the anticipated approval of the oral-only loading-dose regimen for CABP, which is expected during the second quarter of 2021.

“In our conversations with clinicians over the past several years, it is clear there is a tremendous unmet need for a new, safe, well-tolerated and effective broad-spectrum once-daily oral antibiotic in the community setting. The existing older-generation agents are universally challenged by either significant resistance concerns that limit their utility or serious safety concerns,” said Adam Woodrow, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Paratek. “NUZYRA’s product profile makes it a very attractive option for community use, and with reimbursement access now solidly established, combined with significant support from infectious disease specialists who have been using NUZYRA successfully since its launch in early 2019, we believe we can successfully continue to strengthen our launch trajectory, especially as we enter the second half of 2021.”