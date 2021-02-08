Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Completes Accretive Acquisition of Wholesome and Reiterates 2020 Guidance

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company” or “Whole Earth Brands”) (Nasdaq: FREE), a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles by providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through a diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, today announced that it has completed its accretive acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of WSO Investments, Inc. (“WSO Investments”), the holding company for Wholesome Sweeteners Incorporated (“Wholesome”), the #1 organic sweetener brand in North America. The Company is also reiterating its 2020 guidance.



The acquisition of Wholesome together with the Company’s previously announced acquisition of Swerve (a rapidly growing manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of zero sugar, keto-friendly, and plant-based sweeteners and baking mixes), is expected to double the Company’s North American market share in only seven months since becoming a public company on June 25, 2020. The acquisitions significantly move Whole Earth Brands’ portfolio mix toward natural sweeteners which now represent, on a proforma basis, approximately 85% of its North American Branded CPG business.

Irwin D. Simon, Executive Chairman, stated, “In a very short period of time the Whole Earth Brands team has made tremendous progress in reshaping our North American and natural products portfolio through organic growth and the acquisitions of Swerve and Wholesome. Going into 2021 and beyond, we believe that our team has significantly strengthened our business, opening new doors for growth opportunities globally across all channels.”

Albert Manzone, Whole Earth Brands Chief Executive Officer commented, “I’m pleased to announce the closing of the Wholesome acquisition and welcome Nigel Willerton and his team to the Whole Earth Brands family. The transformation of Whole Earth Brand’s business over the past seven months has been dramatic. We believe that we are well-positioned in key growth categories within natural sweeteners and global markets with a strong portfolio of brands. Looking ahead, our focus is on strong execution of our integration strategy, while we support our portfolio of better-for-you brands across channels with our valued customers.”