 

McGuire Transportation Selects PowerFleet to Optimize Trailer Utilization Across Entire Fleet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

PowerFleet LV-300 Delivers Affordable and Reliable Trailer Information Management Solution

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, has signed a national deal with McGuire Transportation, a regional dry van trucking company, to upgrade its trailer management solution.

McGuire turned to PowerFleet’s LV-300 for improved trailer visibility and asset utilization, purchasing 350 units to equip its entire fleet. McGuire will be able to better optimize the use of its assets, improve security, and provide its customers with best-in-class service.

“We were early adopters of technologies such as electronic logs and computer-based dispatch systems and we continue to add innovative technology solutions to enable us to improve responsiveness to our customers and increase efficiencies,” said Phil McGuire, President of McGuire Transportation. “PowerFleet has demonstrated its industry expertise and we were impressed with their approach to work alongside us to find the right solution for our fleet.”

The LV-300 asset tracking solution provides continuous real-time visibility while in transit, and more accurate arrival and departure information to better plan supply chain resource allocation. Its high-frequency reporting ensures end customers can receive continuous updates on the status and condition of their important cargo.

“McGuire has built its reputation on its strong commitment to its customers and in leading the market in new technology adoption,” said Mark Stanton, GM of PowerFleet for Supply Chain. “We are equally committed to working closely with McGuire to identify ways to garner greater efficiencies as we deliver cutting-edge trailer management solutions that provide powerful insights into their fleet utilization while improving their customer service and enhancing their competitive advantage.”

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McGuire Transportation Selects PowerFleet to Optimize Trailer Utilization Across Entire Fleet PowerFleet LV-300 Delivers Affordable and Reliable Trailer Information Management SolutionWOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Panhandle Transportation Group Selects PowerFleet to Improve Visibility and Temperature Control
01.02.21
PowerFleet Closes Underwritten Public Offering
01.02.21
Israeli Pharmaceutical and Food Market Powered by PowerFleet Subsidiary Pointer Telocation’s IoT Solutions
28.01.21
PowerFleet Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering
27.01.21
PowerFleet Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering