McGuire Transportation Selects PowerFleet to Optimize Trailer Utilization Across Entire Fleet

McGuire turned to PowerFleet’s LV-300 for improved trailer visibility and asset utilization, purchasing 350 units to equip its entire fleet. McGuire will be able to better optimize the use of its assets, improve security, and provide its customers with best-in-class service.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, has signed a national deal with McGuire Transportation, a regional dry van trucking company, to upgrade its trailer management solution.

“We were early adopters of technologies such as electronic logs and computer-based dispatch systems and we continue to add innovative technology solutions to enable us to improve responsiveness to our customers and increase efficiencies,” said Phil McGuire, President of McGuire Transportation. “PowerFleet has demonstrated its industry expertise and we were impressed with their approach to work alongside us to find the right solution for our fleet.”

The LV-300 asset tracking solution provides continuous real-time visibility while in transit, and more accurate arrival and departure information to better plan supply chain resource allocation. Its high-frequency reporting ensures end customers can receive continuous updates on the status and condition of their important cargo.

“McGuire has built its reputation on its strong commitment to its customers and in leading the market in new technology adoption,” said Mark Stanton, GM of PowerFleet for Supply Chain. “We are equally committed to working closely with McGuire to identify ways to garner greater efficiencies as we deliver cutting-edge trailer management solutions that provide powerful insights into their fleet utilization while improving their customer service and enhancing their competitive advantage.”

To learn more about the latest PowerFleet solutions, visit www.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.