Williams Industrial Services Group Provides Year-End Backlog, Fiscal 2021 Guidance, and Stock Uplisting Timing

ATLANTA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) (“Williams” or the “Company”), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that its backlog as of December 31, 2020 was approximately $444 million, of which $165 million is expected to be realized over fiscal 2021. The Company also provided guidance for 2021, as follows:



Revenue: $310 - $320 million

Gross Margin: 11-13%

SG&A: 7.75-8.25%

EBITDA: $16-18 million

“Because the Company is not releasing fourth quarter results until the end of March, we felt it important to provide 2021 guidance as soon as possible,” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams. “We began the year with a lower backlog than at the end 2019; however, we have a high degree of confidence in up to $50 million of opportunities – anticipated to be booked as 2021 convertible backlog – that were delayed at year-end due to the unprecedented business climate resulting from the pandemic. Our guidance reflects revenue growth and, more importantly, strong bottom-line results – including EBITDA of $16-$18 million. We will continue our relentless commitment to streamline the operations, pursue higher-margin services, and diversify the business, and we expect revenue acceleration as the year progresses. Combined with our recent debt refinancing, the Company remains well positioned to achieve improved performance for the foreseeable future. Consistent with recent years, we expect that the first quarter will be our weakest of 2021.”

Separately, the Company announced that it is in the final stages of the regulatory process required for an uplist to the NYSE American Exchange and plans to be trading there by the end of February. Additional details will be provided once all approvals have been received and timing finalized.

As previously announced, the Company will provide fourth quarter results on March 31, 2021 and hold a conference call and webcast that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, phone 201-493-6780. Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.