ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 1-Feb-21 71,399 451.81 32,258,703.65 2-Feb-21 70,266 459.08 32,257,968.24 3-Feb-21 70,257 459.14 32,257,798.98 4-Feb-21 70,579 457.04 32,257,687.30 5-Feb-21 69,776 462.32 32,258,575.17

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

