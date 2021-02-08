ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

 

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
1-Feb-21 71,399 451.81 32,258,703.65
2-Feb-21 70,266 459.08 32,257,968.24
3-Feb-21 70,257 459.14 32,257,798.98
4-Feb-21 70,579 457.04 32,257,687.30
5-Feb-21 69,776 462.32 32,258,575.17

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

