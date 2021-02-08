IntelGenx Files Provisional U.S. Patent Application for Novel VetaFilm High Loading Oral Film Platform

The patent application covers the incorporation of high concentrations of active ingredients in products based on IntelGenx’s VetaFilm proprietary veterinary oral film technology. This higher loading capability enables a formulation with a ratio of active-to-polymer of 1-to-1, thereby pushing the limit of the film capabilities and distinguishing it from known oral film technology.

“This new patent will allow us to incorporate high amounts of drug into our film, while still keeping it small enough to administer easily to companion animals. In addition, we were pleased to recently receive from our development partner, an undisclosed leading animal health company, very encouraging blood level results from the VetaFilm feasibility study announced in early 2020,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx. “This new VetaFilm filing was in part driven by that data, and, in combination with the positive outcome of an acceptance study in dogs that we conducted some time ago, demonstrates the advantages that the VetaFilm technology brings to the animal health market and further positions IntelGenx at the forefront of the oral veterinary film field.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, VetaFilm and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

