Next Games Corporation Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.02.2021, 14:00 | 26 | 0 | 0 08.02.2021, 14:00 | NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 FEBRUARY 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EET ________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Annina Salvén Position: Chief Financial Officer (X) Legal person Issuer: Next Games Oyj LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210208092851_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-02-07 Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000233267 Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION (X) Linked to stock option programme Transaction details (1): Volume: 916 Unit price: 0.665 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 916 Volume weighted average price: 0.665 EUR





