 

Next Games Corporation Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

8 FEBRUARY 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EET

________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Annina Salvén

Position: Chief Financial Officer

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20210208092851_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-07

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION 

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 916 Unit price: 0.665 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 916 Volume weighted average price: 0.665 EUR




