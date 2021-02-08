Nautilus, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, February 22, 2021

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on February 22, 2021, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, February 22, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America and International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events.