Flux Power Announces FY 2021 Q2 Financial Results & Company Update Conference Call Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that its financial results for Q2’21 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Flux Power will host a conference call later that day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a company update.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 2178397. A recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Flux Power website once it is available.