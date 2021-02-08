Laird Superfood to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com/ under “Events.”