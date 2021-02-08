TELUS ranks #1 for leadership in customer service and community giving in the inaugural Canada’s Most Respected Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been named Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider by Canadians . A survey of Canadians from coast to coast to coast ranked TELUS first out of 22 mobile service providers across the country. TELUS’ Most Respected Award is based on the company’s reputation across customer service excellence, team culture, its contribution to our communities, diversity and inclusion efforts and overall brand trust.



“Our team is extremely proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to putting our customers and communities first and we’re so grateful to our loyal customers for this recognition,” said Jim Senko, President Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “As champions for our customers, our journey to provide the best customer service is built on listening, learning, and embracing their feedback, while delivering a fast and reliable network experience, with coverage that helps keep Canadians connected to what matters most, now more than ever.”