The votes are in TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
TELUS ranks #1 for leadership in customer service and community giving in the inaugural Canada’s Most Respected Awards
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been named Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider by Canadians. A survey of Canadians from coast to coast to coast ranked TELUS first out of 22 mobile
service providers across the country. TELUS’ Most Respected Award is based on the company’s reputation across customer service excellence, team culture, its contribution to our communities,
diversity and inclusion efforts and overall brand trust.
“Our team is extremely proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to putting our customers and communities first and we’re so grateful to our loyal customers for this recognition,” said Jim Senko, President Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “As champions for our customers, our journey to provide the best customer service is built on listening, learning, and embracing their feedback, while delivering a fast and reliable network experience, with coverage that helps keep Canadians connected to what matters most, now more than ever.”
TELUS’ wireless and wireline networks are serving Canadians remarkably well as they continue to persevere through the pandemic. Usage has spiked considerably as we stay home and keep connected to school, work, government support, and friends and family. We continue to grow and maintain capacities that support TELUS’ network resiliency and award-winning network performance standards to ensure that our customers continue to enjoy a seamless, robust experience.
In keeping with TELUS’ commitment to putting our customers and communities first, when COVID-19 gripped the world, the TELUS team adapted, innovated, and acted with intention at an accelerated pace. The organization committed more than $150 million last year to support Canadians through the pandemic. All philanthropic funding channels, including the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, pivoted to focus on health initiatives that support charities on the front line of the public health crisis. TELUS also donated more than 14,000 free devices and free rate plans, valued at $14-million to keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected and also supported frontline healthcare workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities with two months of free mobility service.
