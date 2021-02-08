 

ARHT Media Announces New Strategic Partnership With Liaison Technology Group Including A Permanent Capture and Demo Studio In The Chicago Area

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to welcome Liaison Technology Group ("Liaison") into our growing global Strategic Partner network. Liaison, a full-service commercial and residential custom electronics design and integration company, will establish a Capture and Demo studio in the Chicago area - offering ARHT's HoloPresence and Virtual Global Stage solutions to their corporate client base.

"We're incredibly pleased to partner with ARHT Media to be able to offer their hologram technology," stated Steve Weber, CEO/President at Liaison Technology Group. "HoloPresence is helping change how meetings are conducted and helping executives free up a great deal of time and increase their productivity by having to travel less. We're pleased to be able to be the first ones to establish a permanent presence in the Midwest for ARHT's technology and will offer both their Capture and Display solutions."

With the induction of Liaison into ARHT's global HoloPresence network, we now have Capture and demo studios in LA, NYC and Chicago, the top three media markets in the United States, as well as a growing list of locations internationally.

With an established business that includes both sales and service capabilities for custom electronic integrations, Liaison has the right expertise to effectively integrate ARHT’s technology and leverage their corporate contacts to offer hologram technology to clients in the region.

“Liaison Technology Group is an award-winning audio-visual innovator that delivers incredible projects in the greater Chicago area, Denver, Aspen and elsewhere," stated Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. "It is no surprise that they would be first to market with the future of high-end video conferencing – ARHT Media’s HoloPresence. Chicago area businesses will be able to beam their executives around the world from Liaison’s offices.”

To learn more about Liaison Technology Group please visit: www.liaisonhomes.com

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage.

