EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project

Goal to Integrate Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management into Air Traffic Management



GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced its participation in the European Union "GOF 2.0 Integrated Urban Airspace Validation" project, which is a follow-up to the SESAR JU GOF U-space project. GOF 2.0 is focused on developing the safe, secure, and sustainable integration of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in urban airspace. As one of the 13 consortium members and the leading passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company, EHang is expected to ensure safe flight operations in all degrees of airspace in order to provide fair and efficient access to shared airspace.

SESAR JU GOF 2.0 was initiated in January 2021 to demonstrate the compatibility of existing Air Traffic Management (ATM) and U-space systems and services. The project intends to show safe integration of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), eVTOLs, and manned operations in a unified, dense urban airspace. A planned series of demonstrations in next two years will include highly automated real time separation and networks for air-ground communication.