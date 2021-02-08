 

EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Goal to Integrate Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management into Air Traffic Management

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced its participation in the European Union "GOF 2.0 Integrated Urban Airspace Validation" project, which is a follow-up to the SESAR JU GOF U-space project. GOF 2.0 is focused on developing the safe, secure, and sustainable integration of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in urban airspace. As one of the 13 consortium members and the leading passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company, EHang is expected to ensure safe flight operations in all degrees of airspace in order to provide fair and efficient access to shared airspace.

SESAR JU GOF 2.0 was initiated in January 2021 to demonstrate the compatibility of existing Air Traffic Management (ATM) and U-space systems and services. The project intends to show safe integration of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), eVTOLs, and manned operations in a unified, dense urban airspace. A planned series of demonstrations in next two years will include highly automated real time separation and networks for air-ground communication.

As a global pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), EHang is dedicated to creating a safe, secure, and sustainable integration of UAS Traffic Management (UTM) into ATM systems. EHang aims to establish a comprehensive UAM ecosystem including infrastructure, software and supporting service systems, which matches the mission of the GOF 2.0 project to enable cost-effective operations of autonomous and semi-autonomous UAVs Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) in shared airspace. EHang believes its EH216 passenger-grade AAVs will be gradually accepted for autonomous air taxi services by Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), airspace users, regulatory authorities, and ultimately the flying public.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

