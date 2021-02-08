Orion Signs Agreement to Acquire Romania-based Tellence Technologies

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, and Tellence Technologies ("Tellence"), a privately-held technology services company headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, have entered into a definitive agreement under which Orion will acquire Tellence. With this acquisition, Orion is strengthening its European presence by establishing an R&D operation in Romania, with associates across Bucharest and other major cities, as well as Tel Aviv, Israel. The Bucharest site will host more than 300 engineers, primarily focusing on Digital Product Development services for several global clients. The Romanian operation is expected to continue its rapid expansion, growing to over 1,000 engineers in the coming years.

Founded in 2012, Tellence develops and delivers cutting-edge technologies to companies in telecommunications and media, cyber security, and other industries. Tellence's clients include emerging unicorns disrupting the telecommunications industry. The company has a history of strong growth over the past decade, serving as the trusted research and development partner to drive innovation for its clients and help them scale.

"Tellence has a successful track record developing next-generation products for leading technology and telecommunications companies," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion. "They are at the forefront of the latest innovations. Adding Tellence's talented engineering team to Orion brings our clients another layer of deep engineering expertise and forward-thinking innovation. Expanding across Europe is a key step in our aggressive growth strategy towards building a global digital transformation platform. Our new clients will benefit from Orion's already strong product development expertise and broader digital transformation capabilities. I'm thrilled to welcome the Tellence team."

Upon closing of the transaction, Tellence associates will become part of Orion's Digital Product Development team. Efi Levinzon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tellence, and Leo Radu, Co-Founder and General Manager of Tellence, will join Orion's management team. Radu will lead Orion's Romanian team as General Manager, and Levinzon will lead sales, partnerships, and client relations in Israel and other geographies.