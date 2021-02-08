 

DGAP-Adhoc ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast

ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast

ad pepper media International N.V.: Webgains achieves roughly 45 percent growth in Q4; Group passes EUR 100 million gross sales threshold in 2020 and significantly exceeds its EBITDA forecast

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 8 February 2021

ad pepper media, one of Europe's leading performance marketing providers publishes its preliminary and unaudited results for the 2020 financial year: The Group managed for the first time to exceed the important EUR 100 million gross sales threshold with billings to customers of EUR 101,344k (2019: EUR 83,774k), thus achieving year-over-year growth of 21 percent. Group revenue climbed by 17.6 percent to EUR 25,615k (2019: EUR 21,787k). Driven by the strong growth, the Group achieved a 2020 EBITDA of EUR 6,559k (2019: EUR 3,512k) and thus an increase of 87 percent year-over-year. The ad pepper Group has therefore not only generated the best financial performance in Company history, but again significantly exceeded its own EBITDA forecast from mid-December of EUR 6,300k.

In the final quarter of 2020, the ad pepper Group achieved revenue growth of 28.2 percent and was thus able to show even more dynamic growth than in the first three quarters of the 2020 financial year. The main growth driver in the fourth quarter was once again the affiliate marketing network Webgains, which recorded an increase in revenue of 44.6 percent to EUR 4,240k (Q4 2019: EUR 2,932k). Revenue of the ad agents segment increased by 31.5 percent to EUR 2,206k (Q4 2019: EUR 1,678k), while the ad pepper segment generated EUR 1,202k (Q4 2019: EUR 1,356k). Together, this brought Group revenue to EUR 7,648k (Q4 2019: EUR 5,966k). Operating costs increased at a disproportionately low rate, and as a result, Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 2,246k in the final quarter, an increase of approximately 66 percent compared to the corresponding prior-year period (Q4 2019: EUR 1,355k). At segment level, Webgains generated EBITDA of EUR 1,639k (Q4 2019: EUR 855k), ad agents EUR 737k (Q4 2019: EUR 317k) and ad pepper EUR 152k (Q4 2019: EUR 266k).

