 

DGAP-News Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus recommends shareholders accept Kublai's offer in reasoned statement published today

DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Statement
Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus recommends shareholders accept Kublai's offer in reasoned statement published today

08.02.2021 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Tele Columbus recommends shareholders accept Kublai's offer in reasoned statement published today

- Management Board and Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus recommend accepting the offer of Kublai GmbH after thorough review of offer document and on basis of independent fairness opinions

- Offer price reviewed in line with any standard market valuation methods and assessed as fair and adequate; conducting of competitive bidding process additionally proves adequacy of offer compensation

- Offer document published on 1 February 2021; six-week acceptance period ends on 15 March 2021

- Offer subject to minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent - in case of non-achievement, transaction and related Rights Offering resolved on 20 January 2021 cannot be executed

- Bidder supports Fiber Champion strategy which, in view of Management Board and Supervisory Board, will enable Tele Columbus to sustainably secure its competitiveness

- Implementation of Fiber Champion strategy requires substantial investments that cannot be financed from cash flow alone. Taking out further loans not possible given the company's high level of debt

- Without a successful closing of the transaction, Fiber Champion strategy cannot be implemented and debt cannot be reduced, which would probably result in a negative share price development

Berlin, 8 February 2021. In the reasoned statement published today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus AG (ISIN: DE000TCAG172, WKN: TCAG17) recommend that shareholders of the company accept the voluntary public takeover offer of Kublai GmbH and to tender their shares. Kublai is a bidding company backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure. United Internet has agreed to contribute its indirect stake of approximately 29.90 percent in Tele Columbus to the bidder if the takeover offer is successful. Furthermore, Rocket Internet has contractually committed to tender its stake of approximately 13.36 percent in Tele Columbus to the bidder.

