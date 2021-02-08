C.H. Robinson Announces Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conferences

C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) today announced that the company will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET and at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat discussions will be accessible live on the Investors section of the company’s website at www.chrobinson.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for two months following the live webcasts.