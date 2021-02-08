LSB Industries to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Corporate Access Day on Thursday, February 11th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman will participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Corporate Access Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 am EDT.

Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your Morgan Stanley institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.