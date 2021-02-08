LSB Industries to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Corporate Access Day on Thursday, February 11th
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman will participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Chemicals, Agriculture, and Packaging Corporate Access Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 am EDT.
Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. The meetings are by appointment only. To schedule a meeting please contact your Morgan Stanley institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.
LSB will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on its website on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Access to the presentation will be available on the “Investors” page at www.lsbindustries.com.
About LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
