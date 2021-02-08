Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that the company’s Vaccine Distribution software platform continues to experience rapid adoption among counties, companies, and schools across the United States, as its first state deployment in West Virginia receives praise from government leaders and health officials. Utilizing Everbridge’s vaccine distribution software, more than 190,000 West Virginians have signed up to be vaccinated, with 81% of long-term care facility residents now registered. Commenting on the rate of vaccinations in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice calls it “dramatically better than what’s going on across our nation.”

Amid Vaccination Roll Out, Government, Education, and Enterprise Verticals Embrace Everbridge’s Vaccine Distribution Software

In a conversation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Governor Justice shared his secrets to vaccination success. Among them, Governor Justice noted: “We’ve got a new system in place, maybe the first in the entire country, that calls our people, sets up appointments, emails, texts – so that it’s a much more orderly approach.”

Governor Justice continued: “People all across this country—whether it be in New York, or Los Angeles, or West Virginia—people go to their local pharmacies, to their local doctors, to their local health clinics. You have to take this [the vaccine] to the people. This model can work anywhere in this country.”

Likewise, in an appearance last week before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar for West Virginia, detailed critical elements of the state’s successful approach to vaccine delivery.

During the No Time to Lose: Solutions to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in the States virtual hearing, Dr. Marsh explained: “We recognized that there was confusion about when people would be vaccinated, where they should go and if they were registered, understanding their place in line. To address this issue, West Virginia became the first state to partner and implement an online portal – Everbridge – that allows residents to preregister to receive the vaccine. Within five days of launch, we have pre-registered more than 100,000 citizens who want to receive the vaccine when doses are made available. This interactive system facilitates ongoing communication with residents in this queue to let them know where they stand in line, contact them when they are eligible for vaccination and allow messaging to be customized and directed at each registered citizen.”