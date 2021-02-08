 

ProvideGx Partners with Apotex Corp. to Stabilize Supply of Three Vital Antibiotics

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), through its ProvideGx program, has partnered with Apotex Corp. to supply three essential antibiotics to healthcare providers, helping to secure the immediate and long-term supply needs of a category of medications vital to treating bacterial infections.

The three medicines include cefazolin, cefepime and ceftriaxone for injection and are part of the cephalosporin category of antibiotics. Cephalosporins are one of the most widely prescribed classes of medications in the world and treat a variety of bacterial infections including skin or ear infections, strep throat, meningitis and pneumonia.

These drugs have historically experienced supply volatility in both active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished manufactured product. Cefazolin and cefepime have been on and off the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) drug shortage list since 2018 and 2015, respectively. In the absence of these front-line antibiotics, healthcare providers are often forced to use novel antibiotics that would otherwise be reserved for severe cases thereby potentially proliferating antimicrobial resistance.

“Through our partnership with Apotex, we are taking one more step to eliminate drug shortages for our healthcare provider members, create increased market competition and promote more predictable, long-term prices,” said Premier President and incoming CEO Michael J. Alkire. “ProvideGx is building a more diversified pharmaceutical market designed to create a sustainable supply of these antibiotics commonly used for routine patient care.”

Guided by health systems with more than 1,600 hospitals across the nation, Premier’s ProvideGx program creates long-term committed buying contracts that provide participating manufacturers with the surety needed to increase production or move into new markets. Premier’s programs, including ProvideGx, currently provide members access to more than 150 drugs that are or have been recently designated as shortage drugs, with a pipeline of more than 50 additional drugs. The program also monitors weekly fill rates for more than 250 drugs necessary for COVID-19 care, provides an adequate safety stock of medicines and has successfully protected supply even as demand surged more than 150 percent during the pandemic.

