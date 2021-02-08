 

ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with Rapidia

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the launch of the ExOne Metal Designlab printer and X1F advanced furnace in an exclusive partnership with Rapidia, a Vancouver, Canada-based technology company founded by Dan Gelbart.

The ExOne Metal Designlab and X1F advanced furnace, offered through an exclusive partnership with Rapidia, is a complete metal 3D printing system using technology that will now be marketed and sold exclusively by ExOne. The original two-step method of 3D printing and sintering water-bound metal parts, first revealed by Rapidia in 2019, delivers proven Print Today, Parts Tomorrow performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

Orders are being accepted starting today, with the system printer and furnace available for delivery in the second quarter.

Under terms of this strategic partnership, ExOne has a right of first refusal for majority ownership of Rapidia, and Gelbart will now become a technology advisor to ExOne.

Gelbart is an electrical engineer who co-founded companies such as Creo, Inc., a laser technology company sold in 2005 to Kodak for $1 billion, and Kardium, a medical device company. He has been issued 135 U.S. patents for inventions ranging from package tracking technology to atrial fibrillation treatment. His popular YouTube series on prototyping is used for instruction by several universities.

Rapidia’s two-step 3D printing technology, developed over several years and first revealed in 2019, was the first to allow water-bound metal and ceramic parts to go directly from a printer into a furnace without a debinding step. The efficiency is made possible by HydroFuse, an innovative water-based paste containing metal or ceramic powders, which does not require debinding before final sintering. Two materials are currently offered: 17-4PH and 316L stainless steels, with other metals and ceramics to follow soon.

The ExOne and Rapidia teams are collaborating on system and process enhancements to offer this true Print Today, Parts Tomorrow to the marketplace, with more innovations expected. The new X1F advanced furnace, with about 10 liters of usable volume, will also be offered across ExOne’s binder jet lineup, where it is an ideal complement to the Innovent+ or InnoventPro 3L or 5L printers.

Diskussion: ExOne - der neue 3D Drucker Stern am Horizont !?
