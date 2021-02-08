 

ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial metal and sand 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the launch of an all-new metal 3D printing system through a strategic partnership with Rapidia that enhances the Company’s portfolio and technical capabilities, as well as certain preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2021 guidance.

The new ExOne Metal Designlab printer and X1F advanced furnace, detailed in today’s simultaneous product announcement, are offered through an exclusive partnership with Rapidia, a Vancouver, Canada-based technology company founded by Dan Gelbart.

Under terms of the strategic partnership with Rapidia, ExOne has a right of first refusal for majority ownership of Rapidia, and Gelbart, a serial inventor and entrepreneur, will become a technology advisor to ExOne.

The ExOne Metal Designlab is an office-safe, extrusion-based system that 3D prints HydroFuse, an innovative water-based paste containing metal or ceramic powders that delivers true Print Today, Parts Tomorrow technology. After printing, parts go directly into a furnace that allows overnight sintering.

Rapidia’s groundbreaking two-step technology for 3D printing water-bound metal parts, first revealed in 2019, allows users to skip long chemical or thermal debinding cycles that often take 3-5 days to deliver a final part on competing systems. What’s more, HydroFuse eliminates limits on the thickness of the parts that can be printed, which is a constraint of competing systems due to debinding requirements.

While ExOne’s traditional footprint of high-speed industrial binder jet printers, led by the premium S-Max Pro and X1 160Pro, will remain core to the Company’s focus, the ExOne Metal Designlab offers a new on-ramp for customers exploring metal 3D technology or interested in lower volumes for prototyping and end-use applications.

“The partnership we’re announcing today is part of a comprehensive strategy that provides ExOne with important building blocks for the future,” said John Hartner, ExOne CEO. “Aside from new metal-printing technology that is truly differentiated and valuable, we also gain an affordable and advanced sintering furnace that meets our customers’ needs across our metal binder jet lineup. While this is ExOne’s first 3D printing technology outside of binder jetting, it leverages our extensive experience in sintering bound metal and ceramics. The ongoing technical collaboration between our teams is strong and expected to result in new innovations.”

